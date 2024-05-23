Census 2022: More than 1,000 babies and toddlers listed as homeless

More than 1,000 babies and toddlers were listed as homeless on census night in April 2022. Illustration: Paul Scott

More than 1,000 babies and toddlers were listed as homeless on census night in April 2022, according to a report by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The census recorded the number people of spending the night in either accommodation designated by the State for homeless people, or rough sleeping. It showed 1,179 children in the age category up to four years of age listed as homeless at that time.

In the age category of those aged between five and nine, 854 children were listed as homeless at that time, while 709 children aged 10 to 14 were homeless, as were 567 aged 15 to19.

The highest proportion of adults listed as homeless on census night in 2022 were the 30-34 and 35-39 age categories, both listing 988 as homeless at that time.

The Department of Housing releases a monthly report on the number of homeless people in the country, with the latest released in March 2024, showing a total of 9,719 homeless adults.

Although the census figures are not up to date, the census report is the only such report offering a breakdown of specific age categories affected by homelessness. The publication also summarises key aspects of this population, including age profile, country of citizenship, economic status and general health.

There were 10,321 people counted as homeless in Census 2022. The homeless population was generally younger on average than the State population, with variations among different age groups and by sex.

Just over 60 per cent (6,234) of the homeless population was male, whereas 4,087 homeless people were women. In contrast, 51 of the State population was women, the results showed.

Just under one-third (3,309) of homeless people were aged under 20. Among these younger people, 52 per cent were male and 48 per cent women.

In the general population, 26 per cent of people were aged under 20, and there were 3,020 young people aged up to 17 years among the homeless population. A further 64 per cent of the homeless population was aged between 20 and 59 years.

Only 4 per cent of the homeless population (417 people) was aged 60 years and over.

More than two-thirds (7,238) of the homeless population was in the Dublin region at the time. The next highest concentrations of people were in the southwest (7 per cent) and the mideast (6 per cent).

The northwest recorded the lowest percentage of homeless people at 1 per cent of the total.

A report from the Housing Commission earlier this week has called for a massive ramping up of the State’s involvement in the housing sector, arguing a State “funding anchor” is needed for fundamental and systemic failings in the market to be addressed.

New legislation, a new oversight body for housing, an expanded role for the State in funding housing, and overhauling of subsidies and schemes are among the recommendations from the Housing Commission’s report.

It suggests there is an underlying housing deficit in Ireland of up to 256,000 homes.