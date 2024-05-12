Gardaí investigating alleged attack on homeless asylum seekers at Grand Canal

Several of the men said the asylum seekers said they had been at a larger encampment further down the canal that had been cleared on Thursday morning, but had 'missed buses'. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

Gardaí are investigating an alleged attack on tents where homeless asylum seekers are sheltering by the Grand Canal in Dublin.

Some among the male asylum seekers, over 30 of whom have been living by the canal since Thursday, say they fear for their safety after the incident. They allege a group of people on bicycles, some wearing face-coverings, threw eggs at, kicked and shook the tents and shouted “racism” and “abuse”. The alleged incident happened at around 11pm on Saturday.

It follows several days, they say, of people coming to the area, photographing and videoing them without their consent and verbally abusing them.

“Guys came attack,” said a Palestinian man in his 30s on Sunday. “They came with bike, throw eggs. It’s frightening.” Broken eggshells were still visible on Sunday at a number of spots on the path by the tents.

Another man, from North Africa, said: “I am not sleeping. Fifteen people on bicyclette, masks on. Some have knife. I am scared. It is problem. I am every night not sleeping.”

A Zimbabwean man, sitting by the bridge at Baggot Street, also expressed fear, saying he couldn’t sleep after the incident. “You wonder what will happen next. It is scary. God will protect us, I pray. I am in Ireland a month now and I am waiting for IPO [International Protection Office] to process my application. The thing is, no accommodation.”

One the tents hit with eggs.

Sitting with him was a young man (26) from Eritrea, who arrived on Saturday evening. He said he went to the IPO on nearby Mount Street Lower and came to the camp after asking for help from a passing delivery cyclist who showed him the way there. He still had no tent on Sunday morning, but hoped to get one later from a charity.

“I sleep on the chair,” said the Eritrean, gesturing towards a bench.

A man in his 40s, from Bangladesh, said he was “very nervous” for his safety. “Someone kick my tent and threw eggs. What if someone stab us? We are not disturbing anyone here. We always try to keep tidy the area.”

While the men described what happened, during the course of about 30 minutes, two men walked passed with a dog, saying: “It’s a disgrace. It’s a disgrace. We’ll have the last call.”

A few minutes later a woman passed, also expressing disapproval of the men. Several people stopped, taking photographs of the men and the tents. A man at one point set up a phone on a stand at Baggot Street bridge and recorded himself speaking for several minutes while standing in front of the tents.

While some people made the asylum seekers fearful, others were “kind” and “feel sorry for us”, said the men. A number of passersby stopped and chatted and a local volunteer brought bread, fruit and bottles of water she said she had sourced from a charity. As she distributed them an elderly man passed, and said: “Well done. Good job.”

Several of the men said they had been at a larger encampment further down the canal that had been cleared in a multi-agency operation on Thursday morning, but had “missed buses”.

Over 150 male asylum seekers were bussed to accommodation in the operation, provided by the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) in Crooksling in southwest Dublin and Dundrum in the operation. However, a number of men who had been sleeping there did not access the accommodation for a number of reasons, including that they were not present at the encampment between 7am and 8am on Thursday when the clearance happened.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are aware of an incident where a number of tents at Grand Canal were damaged on the night of Saturday 11th May, 2024. Investigations are ongoing.

“Gardaí continue to maintain contact with the International Protection Office (IPO) and the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) in relation to the provision of accommodation to asylum seekers presenting in the International Protection Office.

“Gardaí continue to engage with all individuals who are sleeping rough and, in each case, seek to direct those people towards available services such as Council Outreach, Focus Ireland, Simon Community and others.”

Sources added: “Gardaí have increased patrols recently around areas where tents have been erected to discourage attacks.”