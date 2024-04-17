Stardust jury ‘still needs time’ to consider verdicts on eleventh day of deliberations

When charging the jury last month Dr Cullinane set out a “two stage test” the evidence must meet to conclude a victim’s death was unlawful killing. Illustration: Paul Scott

The jury in the Stardust fire inquests has said it “still needs time” in considering its verdicts, as it enters an eleventh day of deliberations.

The five men and seven women jurors gathered an hour early on Wednesday morning to review answers provided by the coroner, Dr Myra Cullinane on Tuesday afternoon.

At 11am Dr Cullinane asked if they were satisfied with the answers which centred around the factors they must consider in arriving at verdicts into the deaths of 48 young people in the 1981 nightclub fire disaster.

The jury foreman said in response they were satisfied, adding: “We still have some issues that we need ironed out so still need time”. Dr Cullinane said she would be available to them as they continue deliberations and would hear from them again in the afternoon.

The jury, which was empanelled a year ago, is considering over 90 days of evidence from over 370 witnesses on the deaths of 48, aged 16 to 27, as a result of a fire in the ballroom in the early hours of 14th February 1981.

They are tasked with establishing facts around the circumstances of the blaze, including whether issues such as carpet tiles which were used to line the internal walls, polyurethane foam in the seats and the low ceiling height in the area where the fire was first seen inside the venue, contributed to the deaths.

They must then also establish the identity of each victim as well as the date, place and cause of their death, and finally return a verdict in respect of each. Five verdicts are available – accidental, misadventure, unlawful killing, open verdict and narrative verdict.

When charging the jury last month Dr Cullinane set out a “two stage test” the evidence must meet to conclude a victim’s death was unlawful killing.

In addition to establishing “failure” by a person or people, who must remain unidentified and unidentifiable, Dr Cullinane told them they must establish “that there has been a failure by a person or people, to a very high degree, to observe such a course of action as experience shows to be necessary if substantial injury to others is to be avoided,” she said. “And that such failure was a substantial cause of a death.” She also said they had to be satisfied ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’.”

Three of the four questions posed by the jury on Tuesday centred around this “two stage test” for unlawful killing.