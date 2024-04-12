Two men knocked down in M9 hard shoulder remain in critical condition

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident on Thursday. Picture Brian Lawless/PA

Two men who were hit by a car as they stood on the hard shoulder of the M9 motorway after their vehicle had broken down remain in a critical condition in hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident which occurred on the M9 southbound close to Danesfort, Co Kilkenny between junctions 8 and 9 at 7.35pm on Thursday.

Two men in their 30s were taken to University Hospital Waterford where they are said to be seriously injured.

The male driver of the second car is receiving treatment for injuries at St Luke’s General Hospital.

In a statement gardaí said: “The M9 remained closed for several hours between Junction 8 (Kilkenny) and Junction 9 (Kilkenny South).

“A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Diversions were in place throughout Friday.”

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Thomastown Garda station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Meanwhile, a second stretch of the M9 was closed for a time on Friday morning following another crash. The incident occurred northbound between Junctions 4 and 3, Castledermot and Athy, Co Kildare..