IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Tuesday: Cabinet to endorse return plan for migrants; family and friends mourn cyclist killed in Dublin

Here are the stories you need to start your day including: Dublin Airport parking selling out quickly for peak summer dates

A large crowd of mourners at funeral service for Greta Price-Martin (22) on Monday. The cyclist died in a road traffic collision in Dún Laoghaire, while cycling to work. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Tue Apr 30 2024 - 08:31

Cabinet to back UK return plan for migrants crossing from Northern Ireland

The Cabinet is expected to back emergency legislation on Tuesday to facilitate transfer to the United Kingdom of asylum seekers who have arrived through Northern Ireland – but British prime minister Rishi Sunak says the UK will not accept them.

Disagreements over asylum seekers have led to a diplomatic row between the two governments, while Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has come under pressure to explain her claim last week that more than 80 per cent of people applying for asylum in Ireland were coming from the UK over the land Border with Northern Ireland.

News

World

The Big Read

Stay strong on school attendance: students with learning difficulties may refuse to go to school or fake illnesses to avoid 'the dread of school life'. Photograph: Getty/iStock

  • Twelve points to consider if your child seems to be academically or socially out of step: Ann Marie Lynch knows what it is like to be a teenager, embarrassed at messy handwriting and an inability to spell words, despite her best efforts and wanting to please teachers. After becoming a secondary teacher, she has also experienced trying to teach history and geography to teenagers who struggle to read and write. It prompted her to retrain to work in the area of additional educational needs.

Opinion

Business

Sports

Life & Style

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES