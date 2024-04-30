Your top stories on Tuesday: Cabinet to endorse return plan for migrants; family and friends mourn cyclist killed in Dublin

A large crowd of mourners at funeral service for Greta Price-Martin (22) on Monday. The cyclist died in a road traffic collision in Dún Laoghaire, while cycling to work. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

The Cabinet is expected to back emergency legislation on Tuesday to facilitate transfer to the United Kingdom of asylum seekers who have arrived through Northern Ireland – but British prime minister Rishi Sunak says the UK will not accept them.

Disagreements over asylum seekers have led to a diplomatic row between the two governments, while Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has come under pressure to explain her claim last week that more than 80 per cent of people applying for asylum in Ireland were coming from the UK over the land Border with Northern Ireland.

Analysis: Does the data back up McEntee’s claim that 80% of asylum applicants arrive from North?: The claim last week by Helen McEntee that 80 per cent of those applying for asylum in the State were entering the Republic through the land Border with Northern Ireland has sparked a political spat with the British government. But is there data to back up her claim?

Columbia University begins suspending pro-Palestine protesters after ultimatum ignored: Columbia University started suspending pro-Palestinian protesters early on Monday evening after they ignored an ultimatum to abandon their encampment or risk suspension.

The Big Read

Stay strong on school attendance: students with learning difficulties may refuse to go to school or fake illnesses to avoid 'the dread of school life'. Photograph: Getty/iStock

Twelve points to consider if your child seems to be academically or socially out of step: Ann Marie Lynch knows what it is like to be a teenager, embarrassed at messy handwriting and an inability to spell words, despite her best efforts and wanting to please teachers. After becoming a secondary teacher, she has also experienced trying to teach history and geography to teenagers who struggle to read and write. It prompted her to retrain to work in the area of additional educational needs.

Ireland should have told ECB to ‘bugger off’ during bailout talks, Varoufakis says: Ireland should have told former European Central Bank (ECB) chief Jean-Claude Trichet to “bugger off” when he threatened to cut emergency funding to Irish banks unless the State accepted a bailout and a programme of austerity in 2010, Yanis Varoufakis says.

Michael Murphy: Chaos of extra time becomes a trial by ordeal for teams who should have won in 70 minutes: Extra time brings chaos. I didn’t have a magic formula for dealing with it: no routine or superstition to follow in the dressingroom. Looking back, though, I can tell what decided those contests.

Seán Moncrieff: What does the word ‘woke’ really mean?: The word “woke” is being thrown about a lot. Some elected representatives and future candidates are already in full-complaint mode about the excessive wokeness of our Government: which, as a linguistic phenomenon, is fascinating.

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters