A status yellow wind warning remains in place for Donegal, Mayo and west Galway until 4pm on Sunday as approximately 2,000 customers are still without power arising out of strong winds from Storm Kathleen.

At its peak 34,000 customers were without electricity at lunchtime yesterday. The largest outages were in counties Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Laois and Wicklow.

Crews continued to work late in to the evening yesterday with a view to restoring supply to the vast majority of impacted customers.

A spokesperson for ESB Networks said repair crews have been out working again since early morning to fix the damage.

It is hoped to have power restored to most customers by later this morning or by the early afternoon.

Real-time information on power outages and restoration times is available on www.PowerCheck.ie

ESB has apologised to all homes, farms and businesses impacted for the inconvenience caused.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has indicated that there may be damage to already weakened structures after high winds swept across the country yesterday.

It is understood the inclement weather is set to continue in the coming days.

The national forecaster said Sunday will be quite windy, with fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds, very strong in the northwest where gales or strong gales will persist near coasts.

There will be a mix of sunny spells and scattered blustery showers, some heavy with isolated hail and thunder possible. Highest temperatures will be in the region of 10 to 13 degrees.

Winds will ease early tonight and showers will become isolated, mainly affecting the northwest and west. However cloud will increase from the south overnight and rain will extend over much of southern parts of Munster and south Leinster.

Lowest temperatures will range from 2 to 6 degrees with winds becoming light southerly or variable.

Rain will extend to most areas on Monday morning but parts of the very far northwest of the country may hold dry. The rain will persist for much of the day and will be heaviest in the southeast with the likelihood of localised flooding.

Winds will be light and variable at first but will become north to northwesterly and increase moderate to fresh, but winds will be strong along south and southwest coasts. It will be cooler than the weekend, with afternoon temperatures of only 5 to 10 degrees.

There will be a few showers around on Tuesday, but generally it is set to be a dry day with sunny spells early on. It is expected to be breezy with a moderate to fresh northwesterly wind and highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees. Rain and drizzle will develop in the southwest early on Tuesday night and will extend to most areas overnight. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees will occur early in the night. Wednesday is due to be dull, misty and wet with outbreaks of rain or drizzle continuing for much of the day.

Highest temperatures will range from 12 to 15 degrees in a moderate to fresh southwesterly breeze.

The rain and drizzle will clear to scattered showers and some clear spells will develop in the evening with lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

There is some uncertainty for Thursday but it is likely to be quite cloudy with some outbreaks of rain and highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.