Storm Kathleen: Thousands of homes, businesses and farms without power

About 34,000 homes, businesses and farms are without power on Saturday afternoon as Storm Kathleen moves across the country.

ESB Networks said the outages are predominantly in counties Mayo, Galway, Kerry and Cork and its crews are mobilised in the areas worst affected. It added that further outages are to be expected over the course of the day.

Rail services are also disrupted between Heuston station and Kildare and Galway as well as the Connolly-Sligo route due to fallen trees on the lines.

Irish Rail said there are knock-on delays to some services due to congestion on the lines.

READ MORE

Dublin Airport said departures and arrivals have “moved well” this morning but advised passengers to check with their airline directly for updates regarding specific flights.

ESB Networks said it is continuing to monitor the situation and real-time information on power outages and restoration times is available on www.PowerCheck.ie.

“We apologise to all homes, farms and businesses impacted for the inconvenience caused,” an ESB spokesman said.

An orange wind warning is in place until 2pm this afternoon in counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford. A similar warning is in place for Mayo and Galway until 6pm.

A yellow wind warning is in operation for the rest of the country until 8pm.

Met Éireann has warned of difficult travel conditions, fallen trees, some power outages, coastal flooding and wave overtopping due to severe and damaging gusts.

Storm Kathleen with strong winds approaching 50 kms per hour is causing major disruption across Munster with falling trees bringing down power lines resulting in thousands of houses and businesses being left without power on Saturday morning.

Cork appeared to be bearing the brunt of the storm with falling trees bringing down power lines across the city and county but Kerry was also hit while some communities in Waterford, Tipperary and Limerick also found themselves without power this morning.

Among the worst hit was Whitechurch, 10km north of Cork city, where over 1,600 homes were left without power, while over 700 premises in Mitchelstown in North Cork were left without power with smaller numbers losing power in various locations across the county.

In Kerry, over 600 homes and businesses in Killarney lost power while there were also outages on Valentia Island, Rathmore, Castleisland, Causeway while there were also outages in several parts of Limerick including Bruff and Dromcollogher where over 1,000 homes were left without power.

Although coming from the southwest, Storm Kathleen penetrated deep into Munster with Clonmel in Co Tipperary experiencing one of the worst impacts when fallen trees brought down a power line affecting over 1,800 homes. Lismore in Co Waterford also saw almost 50 homes lose power.

Continuing high winds is making repair work difficult and ESB Networks have set a 6pm time for restoration of power but the situation is dynamic with strengthening winds expected to bring down more trees as Storm Kathleen passes over the country.

Meanwhile, gardaí have advised motorists to exercise caution if they have to make journeys in Storm Kathleen with reports of several trees down and debris causing problems on roads in both west Cork and Kerry while there also reports of trees down on several roads outside Cork city.

Kerry County Council said Tralee Town Park and Playground will be closed all day on Saturday. Killarney House & Gardens and Muckross House are also closed for the day.

In Northern Ireland, the Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry, that came into place at 8am and will lift at 10pm.

It warned of blustery showers in parts of the region, with strong to gale force southerly winds and possibly severe gales for a time along the Down and Antrim coasts.

Some exposed and coastal areas could see gusts reaching higher speeds of up to 70mph. Portaferry Road outside Newtownards was impassable due to flooding at lunchtime.

Storm Kathleen is a significant low-pressure system tracking off the west coast which will bring strong southerly winds and damaging gusts across the country.

The National Directorate for Fire & Emergency Management (NDFEM) crisis management team convened a Met Éireann briefing on Friday morning to assess possible impacts from the storm.

Keith Leonard, national director of the NDFEM, advised the public to “stay away from all coastal areas for the duration of the Met Éireann warnings”.

“Strong winds can make driving conditions hazardous – especially for the more vulnerable road users such as cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and high sided vehicles – and road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees and flying debris”, he said.

“Importantly, I would remind people that it is critical that they never ever touch or approach fallen wires. Be sure to stay safe and stay clear of fallen or damaged electricity wires and, if you encounter any, do contact ESB Networks at 1800 372 999″.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has also asked road users to exercise caution while using the roads on Saturday.

Additional reporting – PA