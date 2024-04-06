Storm Kathleen: Hundreds of homes without power as storm moves across country

Hundreds of homes are without power on Saturday morning as Storm Kathleen moves across the country.

Rail services are also currently suspended to and from Heuston station due to a large tree on the line near Monasterevin, Co Kildare.

Irish Rail said Heuston commuter services will operate to and from Kildare and all other services remain suspended through Monasterevin until further notice.

Dublin Airport said departures and arrivals have “moved well” this morning but advised passengers to check with their airline directly for updates regarding specific flights.

The ESB said its crews are active and responding to faults as they occur and where safe to do so, with outages currently affecting areas in Cork and Kerry.

An orange wind warning is in place until 2pm this afternoon in counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford. A similar warning is in place for Mayo and Galway until 6pm.

A yellow wind warning is in operation for the rest of the country until 8pm.

Met Éireann has warned of difficult travel conditions, fallen trees, some power outages, coastal flooding and wave overtopping due to severe and damaging gusts.

Kerry County Council have reported fallen trees in Kilcummin, Rathmore and Killarney. It said Tralee Town Park and Playground will be closed all day on Saturday. Killarney House & Gardens and Muckross House are also closed for the day.

Storm Kathleen is a significant low-pressure system tracking off the west coast which will bring strong southerly winds and damaging gusts across the country.

The National Directorate for Fire & Emergency Management (NDFEM) crisis management team convened a Met Éireann briefing on Friday morning to assess possible impacts from the storm.

Keith Leonard, national director of the NDFEM, advised the public to “stay away from all coastal areas for the duration of the Met Éireann warnings”.

“Strong winds can make driving conditions hazardous – especially for the more vulnerable road users such as cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and high sided vehicles – and road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees and flying debris”, he said.

“Importantly, I would remind people that it is critical that they never ever touch or approach fallen wires. Be sure to stay safe and stay clear of fallen or damaged electricity wires and, if you encounter any, do contact ESB Networks at 1800 372 999″.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has also asked road users to exercise caution while using the roads on Saturday.