Man (80s) and woman (70s) die in Cork city house fire

Both bodies have been moved to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

A man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s have died in a house fire in Mayfield on the outskirts of Cork city.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths following the blaze in the city on Thursday, April 4th.

Gardaí and fire services were alerted to the incident on the Lower Glanmire Road in Mayfield in the northern suburbs of Cork city at about 11.15pm on Thursday.

The bodies of the man and woman were recovered from inside the house after the fire was brought under control by the fire services.

READ MORE

Both bodies have been moved to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital for postmortems, and the Cork city coroner has been informed.

Gardaí have cordoned off the house to determine the cause of the fire, and traffic restrictions are in place on the Lower Glanmire Road, with traffic reduced to one lane.

The results of the postmortems and the technical examination of the scene will help guide the Garda investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and for any person with information to contact Mayfield Garda station on 021- 4558510, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.