Jerry Hall, Philip Treacy, Don O’Neill, Hugh Wallace take part in Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation online art sale

Ireland’s biggest online art sale, Incognito, has been launched at Dublin’s RHA Gallery.

The sale, which is in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, featured artist and former RTÉ presenter Thelma Mansfield, RTÉ Home of the Year judge and architect Hugh Wallace, fashion designer Don O’Neill, Radio Nova stars PJ Gallagher and Jim McCabe, portrait artist Rae Perry, landscape artist Cora Murphy, and president of the RHA, Abigail O’Brien.

The idea behind Incognito is that buyers have no idea of the artist behind their chosen artwork, until after the sale has closed. Among the stars taking part in 2024 are model and actor, Jerry Hall, comedian Colin Murphy, fashion designers Helen Steele, Heidi Higgins and Simone Rocha, milliner Philip Treacy, jewellery designer Chupi Sweetman and singer Brian Kennedy.

More than 1,200 artists have lent their support to the exhibition including Martin Mooney, Bridget Flinn, Martin Gale, Fergus Martin and Ruthie Ashenhurst.

READ MORE

Money raised from Incognito will support the work of Jack and Jill, a nationwide charity that funds and provides in-home nursing care and respite support to families caring for children, up to the age of six, with complex medical needs.

These may include children with brain injury, a genetic diagnosis, cerebral palsy and undiagnosed conditions. Another key part of the service is end-of-life care for all children up to the age of six, irrespective of diagnosis. Jack and Jill supports more than 400 children in communities across the country.

Now in its eighth year, Incognito 2024 has more than 3,300 original postcard-size artworks priced at €65, no matter who the artist is, on show at incognito.ie.

Buyers will have three weeks to peruse and pick their favourite pieces before the sale goes live on Wednesday, April 24th.

[ Remembering my husband Jonathan Irwin: ‘God help you if you were targeted because you couldn’t say no to him’ ]

Seán Daly (age 2), from Leixlip who was diagnosed with an extremely rare genetic condition shortly after birth and receives support from the Jack and Jill team, including Liaison Nurse manager, June Foxton, who joined Seán and his family at the opening.

Seán’s father, Mick said: “Our little boy Seán has significant medical needs and requires round-the-clock care. We are extremely grateful for the peace of mind our Jack and Jill nurses give us, knowing that Seán is being looked after by nursing experts. It is great to have those few hours to focus on other parts of home life, like spending time with Seán’s siblings, Laura and Tom, or even to get practical things done, like the groceries, all the time knowing that Seán is safe and under the best possible care. We are delighted to support Incognito and really want to thank all the artists who have generously shared their time, and their talents, to help raise funds to support this vital service for families like ours.”

[ ‘You have an upset three-year-old not knowing why her brother is lying there, shaking’ ]

Speaking at the launch, Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation chief executive Deirdre Walsh said: “This year, once again, we are amazed at the high standard of art by Incognito artists and the diverse selection of styles. Artists love being part of the excitement that is Incognito and want to help raise money for Jack and Jill, and we are incredibly grateful to them for their support. The Incognito art sale quite literally turns art into a currency for care. The funds raised through Incognito 2024 will translate into vital in-home nursing care, respite support and end-of-life care for over 400 families who are caring for children, up to the age of six years, across Ireland.”

For further information and to see the Incognito collection, visit incognito.ie, and to check out the work of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, visit jackandjill.ie.

[ Jonathan Irwin obituary: Charismatic Jack and Jill founder had a life ‘full of highs, lows and in betweens’ ]

Incognito 2024: What You Need to Know

Step 1 – Create your account on the Incognito website at www.incognito.ie

Step 2 – Browse the collection and compile your top 10 wish list by 8am on Wednesday, April 24th. Random selection applies on sale day when you can secure up to three of your favourite pieces

Step 3 – The sale goes live on Wednesday, April 24th after 10am.