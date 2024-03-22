Wet and wild weekend in store with hail, lightning and thunder possible

Daffodils are in full bloom but the weather outlook for the weekend is not as cheerful. Liam O’Dowd (3) and Roisin O’Dowd (1) from St Patrick’s National School Stamullen, enjoying the Daffodil fields of Elmgrove Flower Farm, Gormanstown earlier this month. Photograph: Alan Betson

It will be a wet and wild weekend, with hail, lightning and thunder possible across the country, according to the national forecaster.

Met Éireann said there will be showers on Friday, which will mainly affect western and northern areas at first, but will spread across the country during the day.

Some of the showers will be heavy with hail and the slight chance of lightning.

The cold and windy weather will continue on Friday night, when there will be a mix of clear spells and showers.

Some of the showers will be heavy and prolonged with hail and thunder possible. Some wintry falls are also possible, mainly over hills.

Lowest temperatures will be between 1 and 4 degrees in fresh to strong westerly winds. A touch of frost is likely in some sheltered spots.

The chance of hail and thunder will continue on Saturday, as well as the possibility of wintry falls in the morning on high ground.

Looking ahead, Met Éireann said it will be unsettled and rather cool for the time of year.

Sunday will start out dry in most areas with just the odd shower.

However, rain will develop in the southwest during the morning, spreading across Connacht, Munster and south Leinster by afternoon. Rain will then extend nationwide in the evening.

Highest afternoon temperatures will be between 8 and 11 degrees.

There will be widespread outbreaks of rain on Sunday night with some heavy falls.

This pattern of cloud and wet weather looks set to continue on Monday with outbreaks of rain. There is the possibility of some heavy falls, with the chance of some spot flooding.

Tuesday is expected to bring a good deal of dry weather overall but there will be some showers, especially over the northern half of the country.