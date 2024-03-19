Gardaí investigate alleged sexual assault at Defence Forces barracks

Gardaí have begun a criminal investigation after an alleged sexual assault at a Defence Forces facility over the St Patrick’s Day bank holiday weekend. The allegation has been made by a woman who claims she was assaulted by a member of the Defence Forces on Saturday night.
It appears the man and woman were in each’s company socialising on Saturday night, with the sexual assault alleged to have taken place at a Defence Forces barracks.
The woman left the facility and made a complaint, with the room where the assault is alleged to have taken place examined as part of the inquiry.
In reply to queries, Garda Headquarters said: “Gardaí received a report of an alleged assault that is reported to have occurred on Saturday, March 16th, 2024. Investigations into this incident are ongoing. No further information is available at this time.”
The Defence Forces said “due to an ongoing investigation it would be inappropriate for us to comment”.
