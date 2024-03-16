Archbishop calls for tolerance in St Patrick’s Day message citing ‘patron saint of migrants’

In his St Patrick’s Day message, Archbishop Martin said that Ireland needs to 'have an honest and open conversation' about migration. Photograph: Tom Honan

Archbishop Eamon Martin has said an Ireland worthy of St Patrick is one that does not tolerate hatred or racism and embraces its returning citizens and its newcomers.

In his St Patrick’s Day message, Archbishop Martin said that Ireland needs to “have an honest and open conversation” about migration.

He said that St Patrick might well be considered a patron saint of migrants.

“As we think of Irish emigrants who sometimes struggled to gain acceptance in foreign lands, we also turn our hearts to the many newcomers who have arrived among us,” he said.

“Ireland – North and South – needs an honest and open conversation about migration.”

Archbishop Martin said that St Patrick would have understood the predicament of the trafficked unaccompanied minor; the exploited labourer; the escaping refugee; the immigrant, the emigrant; the expat; the student or missionary abroad.

“St Patrick wrote about enduring many hardships, hatred and insults in Ireland for being a foreigner (Confession, 37).

“But having escaped his persecution, and finding himself back amongst family and friends, Patrick heard the voice of the Irish, calling him, ‘Come back gentle youth and walk once more among us’. Returning to our shores, Patrick made Ireland his home and liked to call himself ‘one of us’. Today, as we think of Irish emigrants who sometimes struggled to gain acceptance in foreign lands, we also turn our hearts to the many newcomers who have arrived among us.”

Archbishop Martin said that Pope Francis often speaks about migrants and refugees in terms of ‘welcoming’, ‘protecting’, ‘promoting’ and ‘integrating’ them: “‘Welcoming’, in the sense of offering adequate and dignified initial accommodation. ‘Protecting’ by defending their rights and dignity. ‘Promoting’ opportunities for their employment, learning the language and becoming active citizens; and ‘integrating’ them by fostering a culture of encounter and mutual understanding, inclusion and diversity.”

Meanwhile, Archbishop Martin said on St Patrick’s Day our thoughts and prayers naturally turn to our Irish emigrants.

He said he spoke recently to one mother whose two eldest daughters – both of them recent graduates – have now followed many of their friends to Australia.

“She was clearly missing them a lot, but she tried to put a brave face on it, saying, ‘They’re having a great time and a better quality of life; hopefully they’ll be back, and anyway, what is there here to keep them?’”

He added that it is worth asking ourselves how Ireland can live up to its reputation as a land of welcomes. “How can we truly become an island of belonging and hope where our own young people, health workers and teachers want to stay, and where others want to come and live among us? This important discussion will only move away from the extremes when we recognise legitimate anxieties and resolve to tackle together, at national and community level, the immense challenges of providing affordable homes and services for all.

“When St Patrick walked among us, he brought the Good News of a merciful and compassionate God, who accompanies all of our comings and goings; God who wants us to welcome the stranger, to reach out to the margins and hear the cry of the poor.”