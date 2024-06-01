‘Enjoy it while we have it’: Weekend weather to hit 20 degrees but rain to return

Enjoying the good weather on Dollymount strand this morning are from left; Bruna Conti and Melissa Silva, from DVC Lions, Clondalkin , with Simina Custura, Santry Calypso, taking part in Volleyball Ireland Beach Tour, tournament on Saturday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Met Éireann are warning members of the public to be conscious of the high UV rays today and tomorrow as temperatures are expected to hit a high of 20C.

The majority of the country except for extremely northerly areas will reach a high of between six and seven on the solar UV index due to dry and mostly sunny weather being forecast throughout today by the national forecaster.

The public are expected to hit beaches and popular tourist spots around the country, visit Bloom the country’s annual largest garden and food festival in the Phoenix Park or spark up the barbecue and have friends over.

Advice is for both adults and children to ensure that sunscreen is worn at all times, seek shade during the warmest times of midday to 4pm and to don a pair of sunglasses on both days even if it does become a little cloudy.

READ MORE

Temperatures are to range from 16 to 20C with light moderate winds although it is expected to be cloudier at times in eastern and northern areas.

[ Forbidden Fruit 2024: daily line-ups, stage times, ticket information, weather forecast and more ]

Met Éireann spokesperson Liz Walsh said: “As bank holiday weather goes it’s not bad. Today will probably be the best of the weather so get out and enjoy it. Over Saturday and Sunday we could see highs of 21C. So do slop on the sunscreen even in cloudier patches, slap on the sunglasses, hat and enjoy it while we have it.

“The temperatures will be capped due to a northerly weather influence so we won’t see any mid 20 degree heat.”

Tonight will remain dry with clear spells at first, followed by cloud increasing from the northwest. Lows of five to nine degrees Celsius are expected.

Sunday will be more of the same temperatures wise with the best of any bright or sunny intervals will be in the south and southeast. There will be a little deterioration in the weather with clouds setting in other pars of the country with some light patchy drizzle coming from the northwest.

Ms Walsh explained: “We are in a benign slow moving weather front currently but Monday seems to be chopping and changing at the moment. The drizzle will become a little heavier but there are signs it could brighten up in the afternoon in some parts of the country.”

She added that as the working week kicks in on Tuesday it will be windy and cooler and two degrees lower than normal but “it will not be particularly wet”.

Tuesday will start off mostly cloudy with some light rain or drizzle spreading eastward. Brightening up from the northwest with a few showers following. Highest temperatures 14 to 18 degrees with moderate to fresh northwest winds.

Wednesday will be a cool, breezy day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures 11 to 15 degrees with moderate to fresh west to northwest winds while Thursday is to be another cool, showery day, with sunny spells. Light to moderate westerly winds, with temperature highs of 16C.