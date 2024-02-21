Limerick crash: Tributes paid to two students killed after car hits wall

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the N69 at Ballyengland outside Askeaton. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the N69 at Ballyengland outside Askeaton

Tributes have been paid to two young men killed and two others injured in a road crash in Co Limerick on Tuesday.

The four men, aged in their late teens and early 20s, were all boarding students at the Salesian College, and had been travelling in a car that struck a wall on the N69 at Ballyengland, near Askeaton, at around 7.25pm on Tuesday night.

The second-year students were taking part in an agricultural course run jointly by Technical University of the Shannon (TUS) and Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry.

Two of the men, one from Co Cork and one from Co Kilkenny, who were passengers in the car, were killed in the impact.

The driver and a third passenger, who are from Co Cork and Co Offaly, were taken by ambulance from the scene to University Hospital Limerick, where they were being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The four young men had been in the final year of their two-year course in agricultural mechanisation gaining qualifications in working with farm machinery.

Salesian College principal Derek O’Donoghue said: “I would like to send my condolences to the families of the two students that have tragically lost their lives, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families and their friends and classmates, and I also wish the two students who are in hospital a speedy recovery.”

Mr O’Donoghue said the four men returned to reside at the Pallaskenry college in January “after eight months placement, so they are really just five weeks back here in college and are in the final year of their programme – and all four are from rural Ireland”.

“It’s very unfortunate, they are all in their 20s and all second-year students, they were studying the higher cert in agricultural mechanisation which involves studies around the mechanics, operation and maintenance of farm machinery, such as tractors.”

Paying tribute, he described the four men as “exemplary students, hard working, diligent, and all had really good careers ahead of them – two still have obviously, but unfortunately two lives have been cut very very short”.

Mr O’Donoghue said staff from TUS were providing counselling and other psychological supports to the men’s fellow students.

“The TUS student support service and counselling are currently here in the college, so there are four TUS staff here and they are providing supports to the four men’s classmates and other students, and they will be here throughout the day and that will be ongoing.”

“The four occupants of the car were all on the same course together and they were all residential students here in Pallaskenry. It’s a much tighter knit community of students than the day students, because not alone are they in college together during the day, but they are together by night.”

There are approximately 200 students including 65 boarders from all over the country attending the college in Pallaskenry.

Adam Teskey, a local Fine Gael councillor, offered his sympathies to the four men’s families and said the local community was left “absolutely stunned” and “in a total state of shock after this immense tragedy”.

“Two families have suffered the ultimate loss of life and for that I want to express my sincere sympathies to them.”

The local councillor describe the N69 as “a dangerous road that is no stranger to fatal road collisions”.

Mr Teskey offered his “heartfelt thanks to our first responders, such as An Garda Siochana, the ambulance service, and particularly the Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service, who responded to what was a difficult situation for all at the scene”.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at approximately 7.25pm.

The driver and another passenger are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The bodies of the dead men have been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick, where a postmortem will take place.

A technical examination of the crash scene will be carried out by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Elsewhere, a man in his 40s is in a critical condition after a car hit two pedestrians in Co Mayo. The incident occurred on Lord Edward Street in Ballina on Tuesday at 6.25pm. A male pedestrian, aged in his 40s, is being treated at Mayo University Hospital. A child is also being treated. Her injuries are understood to be not life-threatening

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen either incident to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam footage, are asked to make this available to gardaí. Anyone with any information is asked to contact any Garda station.