Wednesday’s Top Stories: Israel ‘blinded by rage’ , Varadkar says; Woman loses €450,000 in romance scam, Garda warns

Israel blinded by rage says Varadkar, as Government hardens stance on Gaza
There has been a hardening of the Irish Government’s criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar saying it has become “blinded by rage” and Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney suggesting it is “behaving like a rogue state”.
The rhetoric from Dublin comes amid fears that Israel will invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where more than a million war refugees are holed up in temporary shelters.
Egyptian officials reported some progress in talks held in Cairo on Tuesday in an effort to reach a ceasefire and a release of some of the 134 hostages captured during the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7th, but a breakthrough is still not imminent.
