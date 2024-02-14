IrelandMorning Briefing

Wednesday’s Top Stories: Israel ‘blinded by rage’ , Varadkar says; Woman loses €450,000 in romance scam, Garda warns

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including RTÉ board ‘should have asked more questions’ on Toy Show the Musical, chairwoman to tell Oireachtas

Wed Feb 14 2024 - 07:52
Israel blinded by rage says Varadkar, as Government hardens stance on Gaza

There has been a hardening of the Irish Government’s criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar saying it has become “blinded by rage” and Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney suggesting it is “behaving like a rogue state”.

The rhetoric from Dublin comes amid fears that Israel will invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where more than a million war refugees are holed up in temporary shelters.

Egyptian officials reported some progress in talks held in Cairo on Tuesday in an effort to reach a ceasefire and a release of some of the 134 hostages captured during the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7th, but a breakthrough is still not imminent.

  • Health insurance: Does private cover make sense when you’re young?: There is no one size fits all answer, according to health insurance broker Dermot Goode of TotalHealthCover.ie (which is owned by Locktons). It depends on the individual’s financial circumstances and their health but also their risk tolerance in relying on savings instead of insurance.

