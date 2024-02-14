Wednesday’s Top Stories: Israel ‘blinded by rage’ , Varadkar says; Woman loses €450,000 in romance scam, Garda warns

Grace Mercer (19), from Wexford, playing the oboe at the launch of the 128th edition of the Feis Ceoil at MoLi, Dublin. Photograph: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

There has been a hardening of the Irish Government’s criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar saying it has become “blinded by rage” and Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney suggesting it is “behaving like a rogue state”.

The rhetoric from Dublin comes amid fears that Israel will invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where more than a million war refugees are holed up in temporary shelters.

Egyptian officials reported some progress in talks held in Cairo on Tuesday in an effort to reach a ceasefire and a release of some of the 134 hostages captured during the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7th, but a breakthrough is still not imminent.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

Democrats pick up seat in US House after win in New York special election: Democratic former congressman Tom Suozzi won a special US House of Representatives election in New York on Tuesday, narrowing an already razor-thin Republican majority that has struggled to pass legislation.

The Big Read

It sounds as though everyone in your family is feeling vulnerable, writes Trish Murphy. Photograph: CourtneyK/Getty Images

‘The family dynamics have always been fractured and are now at an all-time low’: Tell Me About It: “My sister’s attitude from the start of her cancer diagnosis was toxic – she felt we were talking behind her back.”

The best from Opinion

Health insurance: Does private cover make sense when you’re young?: There is no one size fits all answer, according to health insurance broker Dermot Goode of TotalHealthCover.ie (which is owned by Locktons). It depends on the individual’s financial circumstances and their health but also their risk tolerance in relying on savings instead of insurance.

Top Sports news

Gordon D’Arcy: Rare Ireland rotation leaves interesting selection discussion for Wales clash: American car titan Henry Ford once said that “even a mistake may turn out to be the one thing necessary to a worthwhile achievement”. That was exactly how I felt in 2014 when we won the Six Nations Championship for only the second time in the professional era.

Video & Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters