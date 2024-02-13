Woman charged with murder of her son Matthew Healy (6) in Co Waterford

Matthew Healy was found unresponsive in a car shortly after midnight last Friday, February 9th, in the Rathmoylan area of Dunmore East. Photograph: Waterford News and Star

A woman has been charged with the murder of her six-year-old son in Co Waterford.

Ruth Purcell Healy, of Bishopsfield, Williamstown, Waterford, appeared before a special sitting of Waterford District Court on Tuesday evening, February 13th, in connection with the death of six-year-old Matthew Healy.

Det Sgt David Shore told the court that earlier on Tuesday evening, at 6.05pm, he arrested Ms Purcell Healy in relation to the death of her son. She was subsequently charged with murder, at 6.35pm, and invited to make a reply to the charge, to which she replied “no, thank you”.

Judge Kevin Staunton ordered that Ms Purcell Healy be remanded in custody to Limerick Prison until Tuesday, February 20th, when she will appear by video link at Waterford District Court. He also directed that the defendant receive a psychiatric evaluation and any medical attention which is deemed necessary.

READ MORE

Matthew Healy was found unresponsive in a car shortly after midnight last Friday, February 9th, in the Rathmoylan area of Dunmore East. He was pronounced dead a short time later at University Hospital Waterford.

An application for High Court bail is expected to be made.