Ireland

Man (20s) killed in road crash in Co Meath

Pedestrian dies in crash with lorry on N2 at Knavinstown, Ashbourne on Friday night

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Sat Feb 10 2024 - 12:12

A man has been killed in a road crash with a lorry in Ashbourne, Co Meath on Friday night.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The lorry driver was uninjured.

The crash occurred at about 9:30pm on Friday on the N2 at Knavinstown, Ashbourne in Co Meath.

A technical examination of the scene was carried out and the road is expected to reopen shortly.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling on the N2 in the Knavinstown area between 9:15pm and 9:45pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

