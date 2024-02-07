Weather warnings issued for north and northwest as snow and ice forecast

Weather warnings have been issued for the north and northwest of Ireland with snow and ice expected from the early hours of Thursday. Image. Windy.com

Met Éireann yellow alerts are to come into effect in counties Cavan and Monaghan and all of Connacht from 2am with a band of rain forecast to turn increasingly to sleet and snow.

The forecaster said this would lead to hazardous driving conditions, travel disruption, poor visibility and ice on untreated surfaces. The alert will remain in place until 6pm on Thursday.

A yellow warning has also been issued for Co Donegal, but this does not come into effect until 11am on Thursday.

A UK Met Office yellow warning will come into effect for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry from 6am on Thursday until 6am on Friday.

“A period of snowfall could bring some disruption on Thursday and into Friday morning,” it said.

Cold, calm and largely dry conditions are forecast across the State early on Wednesday, though thickening cloud is expected to feed patchy drizzle into some southern areas later in the day. Highest temperatures of just 4 to 7 degrees are expected.

Frost and ice are to set in for a time tonight under clear skies before outbreaks of rain gradually move up from the southwest. These showers will turn to sleet and snow in some parts towards morning, especially across the west and the north midlands. Lowest temperatures of -2 to 3 degrees are expected, but conditions may be colder in parts of Ulster.

Met Éireann said Thursday would get off to a cloudy and breezy start with outbreaks or rain, sleet and snow.

“Moderate accumulations are possible, especially across the north, west and north midlands with a light dusting possible elsewhere,” it said. “Wintry falls will persist across the north with sunny spells and showers developing elsewhere. More general rain will arrive into southern countries later.

“Cold with an added wind chill factor owing to a fresh-to-strong easterly wind. Highest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees generally; somewhat milder however across southern counties with highest temperature of 7 to 11 degrees.”

Thursday night is to be cold again, with temperatures falling towards zero and rain and sleet persisting across Ulster. Friday is also to be an unsettled day with scattered outbreaks of rain and some sleet possible across Ulster.