Scorpion discovered in Wicklow woman’s backpack after Kenya holiday

A Wicklow woman discovered a scorpion in her backpack following a holiday in Kenya.

The woman, who had been in the African country for a two-week long break, unknowingly brought the two centimetres Fisher’s Fat-tail scorpion which had made its home in a woven rug in her bag.

The venomous arachnid was not picked up when the bag was X-rayed by security in Nairobi airport when she arrived from the Laikipia area of Kenya on her way home. Laikipia is an area of the country best known for safaris.

James Hennessy the director of the National Reptile Zoo which is based in Kilkenny city has now given the scorpion a new home.

For two weeks she left her backpack in a wardrobe half unpacked in a dark and warm wardrobe after she arrived home.

“When she went to finish her unpacking the little creature jumped out much to her shock and legged it,” Mr Hennessy said.

“When the scorpion got out of the bag, she and her family could not find it for a day. They literally pulled their house apart trying to find it.”

“Eventually it was located by the family under the lady’s bed. They used thick protective gloves during their search and when handling it as they did not know if it was of the deadly variety,” said Mr Hennessy continued.

“Once captured she brought it down to me and thankfully we were able to identify it. The scorpion is venomous to the extent of impacting on a person’s breathing for a time. ”

The director said that they do not yet know the gender of the scorpion but believe it is in its teenage years and will grow up to another two centimetres.

Mr Hennessy re-iterated the importance of the public checking their clothes, luggage and footwear when going to far-flung climes before returning to Ireland.