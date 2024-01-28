Man (70s) killed in road crash in Roscommon

The scene is currently preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, and local diversions are in effect. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man in his 70s was killed in a single vehicle crash in Roscommon on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí at Castlerea are appealing for witnesses following the incident on a local road in Frenchpark.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the single vehicle collision shortly before 2pm.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a man in his late 70s, was taken by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

READ MORE

The scene is currently preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, and local diversions are in effect. The local Coroner has been informed, and arrangements for a post-mortem examination are underway.

Gardaí in Roscommon are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. Additionally, road users who were traveling on this road at the time and have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, are requested to make it available to investigators.