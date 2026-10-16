US group to buy largest Irish GP practice network

Centric Health, the largest player in the Irish primary healthcare market, has agreed a deal that will see it acquired by a US affiliate of Bon Secours Mercy Health, Healthspan Partners.

Founded in Ireland in 2003 by Dr Maurice Cox and Dr Ray Power, it has since expanded and now operates out of 90 locations across the State, with services provided by 420 GPs.

Since 2018, Centric Health has been owned by company of Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co.

The business expanded into the Netherlands in 2020 and Germany the following year. However, Ireland continues to account for the vast majority of its business.

In the most recent accounts available, Centric had private client turnover of €76.2 million in 2024, plus another €67.6 million in medical card business, for a total of €143.9 million, up 13.5 per cent on the previous year. Of that, 80 per cent was generate din the Irish market.

No price has been disclosed for the acquisition of the group. The deal is subject to approval by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) and other relevant regulatory authorities.

Cox will remain chief executive of the business under the new owners and a shareholder in the business.

“We have significant ambitions for the future and have been looking for the right partner to help us achieve our goals,” he said. “HealthSpan Partners is the perfect partner as it brings expertise and insight, global networks and reach as well as the necessary financial support to help us achieve our ambitious growth plans.

“We see real opportunities to expand our network, both geographically and through digital innovation. As we continue to grow, we will keep investing to make sure the relationship between doctor and patient stays personal and local, because that is the model that best serves our patients.”

GPs and primary care practices in the Centric Health network will continue to operate under the Centric Health brand, “with full operational and clinical independence”, the company said.

“Patients will not experience any change as a result of this investment and do not need to take any action,” the company said in a statement.

Centric Health said the acquisition would support its “ambitious growth strategy in Ireland, Germany and the Netherlands, enabling it to drive further innovation within the company while continuing to evolve and grow the range of clinical services that are delivered to its patients from its extensive GP network”.

“It will also help it to further its research work and programmes in population health which have the potential to positively impact future healthcare policy and planning in the countries where it operates.”