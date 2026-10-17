Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh announces birth of child following fertility treatment

Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh has announced the birth of her daughter. Photograph: PA

Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh has announced the birth of her first baby following fertility treatment.

The former Rose of Tralee took to Instagram to share the news.

She said her baby girl, named Nell Brigid Walsh, was “loved beyond words”.

“My bright shining light – the meaning of your first name. My force of nature – your middle name recognising our heroic St Brigid,” she posted.

“Our village has gathered. Mamó (granny) and Daideo (grandad) already showing you the way.”

She thanked her medical team and the staff at University Hospital Galway.

“I feel so grateful, and I am so in love.”

“Just call me mama.”

Walsh, who is a member of the LGBTQI community, previously spoke with podcast presenter Róisín Ingle on an episode of The Irish Times Women’s Podcast during the summer.

She said she had always wanted a family. As a younger woman her “dream was to be in a partnership”, when she became a mother, but “that just didn’t happen.”

In late 2024, Walsh, who was 37 at the time, began researching fertility options and the route to solo parenthood.

“If I didn’t do it, I would have deep regret within myself for not even trying,” she told Ingle.

Walsh, who was born in Boston and grew up in Co Mayo, announced her pregnancy in May on Instagram.