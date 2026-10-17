Man and woman charged in connection with fatal Waterford house fire

The woman (centre) arriving for a special sitting at Clonmel District Court Co Tipperary on Saturday. Photograph: PA

Two people have appeared at a special court sitting charged in connection with a house fire that killed four members of the same family in Waterford on Tuesday.

Cian Stacey (21) and Jessica Dalton (31) appeared at Clonmel District Court charged with one count of criminal damage and two counts of assault causing serious harm.

Philip and Kim English and their sons Callum (12), and Jayden (9), died in their home on Tuesday.

Judge Andrew Gubbins presided over the special sitting of the court in Co Tipperary on Saturday evening and was told each defendant faced three charges.

Dalton appeared in court wearing a black sports top and leggings. Stacey wore a grey tracksuit top.

Dt Sgt Michael Burke told the court that Dalton, with an address in Waterford city, was charged with the three offences at 2.45pm on Saturday at Waterford Garda Station and made no reply.

Her barrister Ciaran Murphy said she consented to being remanded in custody until Tuesday at Waterford District Court.

He made an application for legal aid, saying she was a lone parent and not in employment.

Dt Sgt Brian O’Callaghan told the court that Stacey, of no fixed address, made no reply when he was charged at 2.44pm at Waterfront Garda Station.

Murphy made no application for bail and Stacey was remanded to appear by videolink on Tuesday at Waterfront District Court.

The lawyer made an application for legal aid.

The funerals of the four deceased are due to take place on Monday. – PA