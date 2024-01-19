Gale force wind warning as Storm Isha to hit Ireland

Winds are expected to reach gale force 8 by Sunday Photograph: Tom Honan for The Irish Times.

Weather warnings have been issued for Ireland as Storm Isha is set to bring very strong winds on Sunday and temperatures are to become milder following this week’s cold snap.

The yellow wind warning, which is in place from 11am on Sunday until 6am on Monday, will see “very strong and gusty southwest winds”.

Met Éireann said these conditions could result in significant coastal waves, difficult travelling conditions and debris or loose objects displaced.

The UK Met Office meanwhile issued a status orange weather warning for Antrim, Armagh, Derry, Down, Fermanagh and Tyrone. This is valid from 6pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday.

READ MORE

Furthermore, a status yellow gale warning is in place for Irish coasts from midnight on Saturday until 3am on Sunday. During this period, coastal winds will reach gale force 8 or higher.

The country has experienced cold and icy conditions all week, with sub zero temperatures reached on several occasions.

[ Weather Q&A: Why is it so cold in Ireland right now? ]

Later on Friday afternoon it will turn cloudier. However, it will still be quite cold with highest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.

On Friday night, rain will develop in the west and spread eastwards across the country overnight.

After a cold start, it will turn milder with the rain as temperatures rise to between 4 and 7 degrees overnight. Becoming blustery too with southerly winds increasing fresh to strong.

Saturday will be a much milder day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Some dry spells will develop in the afternoon but a more persistent spell of rain will spread from the west again on Saturday evening.

It will be noticeably windier with fresh to strong southerly winds and highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

The national outlook for the forthcoming days is milder weather, but more unsettled with wet and windy conditions at times.

A wet start to the night on Saturday with widespread rain, clearing eastwards to scattered showers and clear spells overnight. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees with winds easing moderate southwesterly.

Becoming wet and windy on Sunday with heavy rain spreading from the southwest and strong to near gale force and gusty southerly winds developing. Gales developing on some coasts also. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

Sunday night will be very windy and wet with very strong and gusty southwest winds and gales on coasts. Widespread heavy showers will gradually become more scattered overnight as winds veer westerly.

Monday will be a blustery day with fresh and gusty westerly winds. Much brighter with sunny spells and scattered showers, though some of the showers will be heavy with a chance of hail. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.

Tuesday will be cloudy with widespread rain gradually clearing eastwards to scattered showers later. Staying blustery with fresh and gusty southwest winds. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.