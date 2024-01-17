Victim of fatal three vehicle crash in Co Galway named

Teresa Sweeney will be buried on Saturday in Kiltimagh, Co Mayo. Photograph: rip.ie

Tributes have been paid to a Co Mayo woman (82) who died in a three vehicle crash in Co Galway on Tuesday morning.

The deceased woman has been named locally as mother of one Teresa Sweeney from Treenagleragh, Kiltimagh, Mayo. It is believed that Mrs Sweeney, who was a widow, was travelling with her daughter, Margaret, at the time of the crash.

The incident took place on the N17 at Gortnagunned in Milltown at about 10am on Tuesday morning when a van and two cars collided.

A female passenger of one of the cars was fatally injured and the driver of that car, a woman in her 40s, was removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway where she is being treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway with serious injuries.

A female driver (20s) of the second car was uninjured and treated at the scene.