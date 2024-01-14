Two people killed in separate road crashes in Dublin and Kildare

Roads in Dublin and Kildare are currently closed with local diversions in place pending technical examinations. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Two people have died following separate road crashes in Dublin and Kildare in the last 24 hours.

In Dublin, gardaí are currently at the scene of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

The incident happened on the M1 northbound near Junction 5 in Lusk at about 4am on Sunday morning.

A male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The M1 northbound from Junction 4 to Junction 5 is currently closed with local diversions while a technical examination takes place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were travelling on the M1 northbound between Junction 4 and 5 between 3.15am-4.15am are being asked to make footage available to investigators.

Anyone with any information can contact Balbriggan Garda station on 01 666 4500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

In Kildare, a man died following a single-vehicle road crash on Saturday.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the incident which occurred on the R448 at Halverstown, Kilcullen, at about 6.15pm.

The driver of the vehicle, a man aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital where a postmortem examination is due to take place.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place pending a technical examination.

Gardaí in Naas are appealing for information about the crash. Any road users who were in the area on Saturday between 5.30pm-7.30pm, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.