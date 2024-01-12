Blanchardstown shooting: Teenager arrested by gardaí investigating Christmas Eve attack

Garda pictured at scene outside Brownes Steakhouse in Blanchardstown on Christmas eve. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Gardaí have arrested a teenager as part of the investigation into the shooting at a restaurant in Blanchardstown on Christmas Eve.

Tristan Sherry, the suspected gunman, was killed at Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown at around 8pm on December 24th.

Jason Hennessy Snr, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the initial gun attack, died last week.

This morning the male teen was the fifth individual arrested as part of the investigation.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at an unnamed garda station in west Dublin.

On Wednesday gardaí arrested a man under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939. He was released without charge and file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Three individuals have appeared before the courts in relation to the incident.

David Amah (18), with an address in Hazel Grove, Portrane Road, Donabate, was charged with the murder of Mr Sherry.

Wayne Deegan (25), with an address in Linnetsfield Avenue, Phibblestown, was charged with assault causing harm to Mr Sherry, producing a knife in a way likely to intimidate or injure, and committing violent disorder.

At the end of December, Michael Andrecut (22), of Sheephill Avenue, Corduff, appeared at a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin charged with Mr Sherry’s murder.

Gardaí said inquiries are continuing.