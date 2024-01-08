Snow and ice warning issued as cold weather alert in place across Ireland for week ahead

Fog and icy weather is expected over coming week across Ireland. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

A snow and ice warning has been issued across the State by Met Éireann. The status yellow alert is in place until 10am on Monday morning.

Frost, icy patches and dense fog can be expected, leading to dangerous travelling conditions, says the forecaster.

A cold weather advisory was also issued across Ireland by Met Éireann with temperatures set to remain low in the coming days.

The alert is valid until Friday, January 12th.

The fog and icy conditions are set to slowly clear later on Monday morning with bright or sunny spells developing. Most places will be dry. There will be some showers in eastern coastal counties. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees are expected with light to moderate easterly breezes.