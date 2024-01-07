Cold weather alert issued across Ireland for week ahead with temperatures to remain low

Met Éireann said frost and icy patches early in the day would clear to leave mainly dry, bright conditions. Photograph: Bryan O Brien / The Irish Times

A cold weather advisory has been issued across Ireland by Met Éireann with temperatures set to remain low in the coming days.

The alert is valid until Friday, January 12th, during which time frost, icy patches and dense fog can be expected, leading to dangerous travelling conditions, according to the forecaster.

Met Éireann has also issued a status yellow warning for fog from 6pm on Sunday until Monday morning at 10am. The forecaster said areas of fog will become “dense and widespread” this evening and linger until Monday morning.

The fog will clear eastern and southern counties early on Monday morning.

Clear skies and a sharp drop in temperatures ushered in a bracing weekend across Ireland.

The situation did not improve on Sunday morning, with a frosty start and “some dense fog in places”. The forecaster says it will be a dry day with sunshine in places, “but the fog will be slow to clear and will possibly linger in some parts throughout the day. A cold day with highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees, colder where the fog lingers, in just light variable breezes.”

Today will be cold❄️



It will start off with frost, ice & some dense fog in places



Frost will slowly clear with sunny spells developing, however fog may linger in many areas☀️🌫️



Highest temperatures of 2 to 6 °C, possibly staying colder where fog lingers



Light variable breezes pic.twitter.com/rn0WVDhqTT — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 7, 2024

