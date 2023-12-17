Young Tyrone man who died in Australia ‘would have done anything for anyone’, funeral hears

Matthew McGuigan was a talented Gaelic footballer and had arrived to Australia only shortly before his death. Photograph: Tyrone GAA/Facebook

A young Co Tyrone man who recently died in Australia was remembered at his funeral Mass as someone who “would have done anything for anyone”.

Matthew McGuigan (24) from Cookstown, Co Tyrone, died suddenly on December 2nd after becoming ill only days after arriving in Sydney with his girlfriend, Clodagh Corr.

Mourners packed into St Mary’s Church, Dunamore, for his funeral on Sunday afternoon, many wearing the jersey of his local GAA club, Kildress Wolfe Tones.

Family photographs and a photo of Matthew and Clodagh, a Kildress Wolfe Tones jersey, a football, a golden boot award and rosary beads were placed at the altar during the Mass.

READ MORE

Matthew was a “gifted electrician” who took pride in his work and was “always willing to help out” anyone dealing with an electrical emergency, the funeral heard. A talented Gaelic footballer, he represented his county in the minor squad six years ago and won a number of accolades, mourners were told.

Speaking at the service, his long-time girlfriend Clodagh Corr said Matthew was someone who “would have done anything for anyone”. The pair had met as teenagers and had been together for nine years.

“We did everything together, we were best friends, you were the love of my life and we were the best team,” she said. “I always knew you were the one ... You went above and beyond from day one,” she said.

“Everyone just loved you, your smile, your perfectly carved cheekbones, your craic, your personality and your kind and loving nature,” she said. “Wherever it was, as long I was with you I was fulfilled,” she said.

“We enjoyed the debates around the table, you were always right even if you had to Google it,” she said.

The couple had been so excited to “start our new life” in Sydney, believing they had “our whole life ahead of us,” she said.

They had “lost count” of the number of send offs the pair had with friends and family before leaving for Australia, she said. “Everyone got to tell you how much they thought of you,” she said.

“I am very lucky to have such a special person in my life for nine years. I promised you in the hospital that we were together forever and we are, please keep guiding me through life”.

“I know that I will never walk alone, especially with you by my side. Until we meet again, I love you forever, always, Clodagh.”