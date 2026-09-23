The public sector job search is soul-destroying. How do I get in?

'Private companies only seem to want to hire people with business degrees.'

I’m 24 and I graduated with a 1.1 MA in international relations last December.

Since then, I have been searching for a job and have not had any leads. I’ve entered so many public job competitions but ended up ranking in the 300s due to the psychometric testing that they do. I don’t believe it’s fair.

I’ve also applied to private and semi-Government roles but have been so unsuccessful. I’m not sure where else to look and where to even continue. It’s so soul-destroying.

I want to work in the public service or work in policy areas but I feel like the country provides no graduate opportunities in comparison to places like the UK.

Private companies only seem to want to hire people with business degrees. Any suggestions on where else to apply and how to actually enter the public service?

There has been a distinct rise in the number of people applying for roles in the public service in recent years, meaning graduates are competing with a much wider pool of candidates, according to recruitment experts.

Economic uncertainty, job cuts and global volatility have led more professionals to value the “stability and security” often associated with public and semi-State organisations, according to Breda Dooley, head of recruitment at Matrix Recruitment.

The increase in competition can make securing a role more challenging for graduates, she says, adding that psychometric and aptitude assessments often used in the public sector recruitment process can be “difficult and highly competitive”.

The reader should “keep applying”, Dooley says, and use each stage of the recruitment process as an opportunity to build experience and confidence.

Opportunities in the private or non-profit sectors can also build valuable workplace experience, Dooley says. She suggests seeking roles where transferable skills gained through the reader’s degree can be used.

“For example, companies working in public affairs, government relations or EU policy may value the research, analytical and communication skills developed through an international relations qualification.

“Many of these roles provide relevant experience and can act as a pathway into policy-focused careers,” she says.

There is a “huge variety” of organisations and career opportunities within the public sector, and the reader should not be disheartened, says Naomi Coleman, head of public sector recruitment at recruitment firm Sigmar.

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Coleman says a ranking in the 300s does not necessarily mean a candidate is unsuccessful.

“For example, if you’ve applied for an executive officer open competition, being ranked around 300 could still put you in a strong position, depending on the location and how many candidates are being progressed,” she says.

The competition booklet can often contain information on previous appointments by location, while the reader could also contact the relevant team and ask how far they have progressed down the panel.

Coleman says understanding public-sector grades can also help identify relevant opportunities, noting that administrative officer and executive officer grades are “particularly relevant” for graduates.

Specialist entry routes also exist, such as third secretary, an entry-level diplomatic grade within the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Separately, candidates should not be “put off” by psychometric testing, Coleman says.

“You’re likely to encounter it again, particularly through larger competitions, so treat it as a skill you can practise. Get familiar with the different formats, use online practise tests and practise under timed conditions.”

The most important thing, however, is following the application instructions carefully.

“At all grades we see candidates submit a CV when asked for an application form, leave sections blank or exceed the word count.

“Make sure you’re answering exactly what they have asked and clearly demonstrating how you meet the essential criteria,” she says.

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Coleman also advises limiting AI use when completing applications. Although it can be useful for structure or proofreading, she sees applications where language and examples “don’t match the candidate’s CV”.

“This will discredit your application and cause problems if you get invited to interview and are asked to explain your examples.”

Temporary positions, often advertised directly by Government departments and public-sector organisations or through recruitment agencies, should also be considered as they can “get your foot in the door”, she says.

“It can give you that first bit of public sector experience, strengthen your CV and provide genuine examples for future competency interviews.”

If you have work-related questions, from how to deal with burnout to running your own business, The Irish Times Work Q&A column is here to help. You can use the form below to submit your question. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less and include a phone number. Your name and contact details will be confidential and only be used for verification purposes. Any details about your employer will also be anonymised.