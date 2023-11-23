Tánaiste to ‘reflect’ on Women of Honour concerns over inquiry terms

Women of Honour representatives (L-R), Yvonne O’Rourke and Diane Byrne, both retired army captains, and Roslyn O’Callaghan, a retired army corporal, speaking to media outside Government Buildings following a meeting with Tánaiste Micheál Martin. Photograph: Conor Ó Mearáin/Collins Photo Agency

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has agreed to “reflect” on concerns raised about the terms of reference for a statutory inquiry into abuse and bullying in the military, following a meeting with campaigners.

The current scope of the inquiry proposes to examine incidents of alleged abuse and harassment in the Defence Forces dating back four decades, with the investigation expected to take up to three years.

Drafts terms of reference for the inquiry, which will be led by a judge, were circulated to survivors in recent weeks.

On Thursday morning Mr Martin, who is also Minister for Defence, met members of Women of Honour, a group of former Defence Forces members who have been campaigning against sexual abuse in the military.

Diane Byrne, a spokeswoman for the group of survivors, said they had pushed for changes to the proposed terms of reference during the meeting.

Survivors were concerned the definition of abuse in the initial terms of reference was “very restrictive,” she said.

At present they felt the definition would not cover “cultural issues” in the Defence Forces, such as “the destruction of victims after they speak up,” she said.

The group had a “very frank” discussion with Mr Martin during an hour-long meeting in Government Buildings, she said.

Ms Byrne said they shared the concerns of Mr Martin about the “length of time” a wide ranging inquiry could take to conclude.

“We’re not being unreasonable … We need this tribunal to work, we’re invested in making this effective,” she said.

It was important the statutory inquiry could examine the “unsafe culture” in the military, such as retribution against people who raised concerns, she said.

During the meeting the Tánaiste agreed to “reflect on the matters raised” by the group and consult with the Attorney General, a spokeswoman for Mr Martin said.

“The Tánaiste has engaged with a number of groups, including representatives of the Women of Honour, in relation to the terms of reference for the establishment of a statutory tribunal of inquiry,” she said.

An independent report earlier this year found there was a toxic culture in the military that “barely tolerated” women. Sexual abuse, physical abuse and bullying were common, with the problems enduring to the present day, it said.

On foot of the report, the Government committed to set up a tribunal of inquiry into sexual abuse and bullying in the Defence Forces.