Public sector pay talks to begin at WRC this week as unions agree to negotiations

Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Public Expenditure, National Development Plan Delivery and Reform, said he was willing to consider changes to legislation. Photograph Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

Talks on public sector pay are set to get under way at the Workplace Relations Commission this week after the unions decided to accept an invitation to attend.

The precise schedule for the start of talks has yet to be finalised and will depend on the availability of personnel at the WRC but they are now expected to get under way over the coming days.

The unions had written to Paschal Donohoe on Friday to say they wanted the repeal of remaining aspects of legislation introduced after the financial crash more than a decade ago before the talks got under way. They believe the Fempi clauses give the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform an effective veto on more day to day negotiations.

The example of the retained firefighters is routinely cited with the Local Government Management Association and Department of Housing both limited in what they could do to address what was widely regarded as a strong and exceptional claim because, it is said, of DPER’s reluctance to see the wider national pay agreement compromised.

READ MORE

In a reply received on Tuesday, Mr Donohoe reiterated his position that this issue could be dealt with as part of the talks themselves.

The unions had been concerned that as the move would require action from Government the senior civil servants involved in the talks might not be able to deal with the issue and wanted it dealt with in advance of the formal proceedings getting under way.

However, the Minister said at the weekend that they should “take comfort” from his public statements to the effect that he was willing to consider the issue.

He said both sides had issues they wanted to see addressed and the Government would not come to the table with any preconditions.

The unions are now set to agree to enter the talks process and the leadership of the Public Sector Committee was consulting with its 19 member unions on Wednesday morning on the decision.

It was suggested to the unions that the Government’s target of a multiyear deal with be much harder to achieve because of the Minister’s position and so talks were likely to now focus on a shorter term, most likely one year.

If the talks are effectively limited to pay with broader union concerns regarding what they described as the “normalisation” of industrial relations in the public sector not dealt with, then any deal might, it is suggested, effectively amount to another extension of the 2021 agreement, Building Momentum, which initially ran for two years before another 12 months was added, bringing the arrangement up to the end of next month.

After the increases contained in the original deal were made to look very modest by a sudden jump in the cost of living related to the war in Ukraine and other factors, that 12 month extension delivered pay increases of 6.5 per cent for the majority of public sector workers with higher gains for lower paid workers.

Though there were other aspects to the arrangement, including favourable changes to the number of hours worked, overall pay increases during the three year period still fell short of inflation and there has been pressure from members of some of the 19 public service unions to recover some of that ground in these talks.

With every 1 per cent increase costing the Government around €250 million, there will be pressure too from the employers’ side, however, to resist anything that might contribute to future problems in the event of a change in the wider economic climate.