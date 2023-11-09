Fears for Killarney’s tourism trade raised due to plan to accommodate international protection applicants

A public meeting was told that Killarney is at 'breaking point' due to the number of refugees and international protection applicants being accommodated in the town. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Fears for the future of Killarney’s tourism brand have been raised at a public meeting which heard opposition to plans to convert a guesthouse in the Co Kerry town into accommodation for applicants for international protection.

The meeting, held at the Old Weir Lodge, heard from residents of the Muckross Road area about an “immoral” lack of access to GPs and other health services in the town, which was said to be at “breaking point” due to the number of refugees and international protection applicants being accommodated there.

Attendees were told some 2,500 Ukrainian refugees are staying in Killarney hotels and guesthouses, in addition to about 400 international protection applicants.

Local politicians were last week informed that the Kingscourt/Harmony Inn, a 22-bedroom former guesthouse on the Muckross Road, is set to house 70 of the applicants.

READ MORE

Hotelier Bernadette Randles said she could get a six-month contract from the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) “in the morning”, but she was not willing to “sacrifice tourism in Kerry”.

Main Street, Killarney: Marcus Treacy, of the five-star Killarney Park Hotel, said the town has a recognised tourism brand and he feared the 'immense damage' that headlines about accommodation plans could have in the US and elsewhere. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Ms Randles, who runs the four-star Dromhall Hotel, said health and safety concerns should be raised about the placing of 70 men who did not know each other, three to a room, in the former guesthouse.

“They actually might be the nicest people in the world. We have no idea,” said Ms Randles, who said she did not believe the Government was listening to concerns raised by communities about such plans.

[ Our National Parks say something about how we view and value the natural world ]

Marcus Treacy, manager of the five-star Killarney Park Hotel, said the town has a recognised tourism brand and he feared the “immense damage” that headlines about such plans could have in the US and elsewhere.

Wednesday’s meeting, chaired by former Fine Gael councillor Cathal Walsh, heard concerns from locals about not being told who would be staying in the accommodation or where they would be coming from.

Some residents spoke of their fears about walking the Muckross Road going forward. One woman who only gave her name as Elsa, who works in a restaurant in Killarney and walks home at night, said she had bought pepper spray.

[ ‘There are travel agents that used to book Ireland year in, year out. They can’t get capacity. They may not come back’ ]

Another woman who gave her name as Helen, who has lived in Killarney for 12 years and works as a tour operator, said her parents were moving from Birmingham to live near her but could not find a GP willing to take them on.

She said that due to the lack of available four-star hotel accommodation in Killarney, she was now placing tourists in Tralee and Waterville, with the effect that the town was losing business. “For a town that was incredibly welcoming to me, the sympathy is waning. That’s not the town I know,” she said.

The meeting heard suggestions that, in protest against the Kingscourt/Harmony Inn move, tractors and trucks should be used to block access to the town and that a major march should be held.

[ State would like to buy Conor Pass site but will not pay €10m asking price, says Varadkar ]

A further public meeting about the matter is to take place at the East Avenue Hotel on Sunday. All five Kerry TDs and local councillors have been invited.