Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland THE DAY OF PENTECOST WHIT SUNDAY- 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Langlais: Messe Solennelle, Psalm: 104 vv 26-36, Laloux: O salutaris hostia. Preacher: The Revd B.M. McKay, O.Carm. B.A., B.D., M.Phil., D.D., Prebendary of Clondalkin. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Shephard, Leighton: The Second Service, Psalm: 98, Elgar: The Spirit of the Lord, Preacher: The Revd B.M. McKay, O.Carm. B.A., B.D., M.Phil., D.D., Prebendary of Clondalkin. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Monday Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 - Monday- Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Christ Church Bray Garden Fete, Saturday 18th May 10.30am - 2.30pm. Sunday 19th May 11am Morning Prayer. View live stream at www.churchservices.tv/christchurchbray. For full details of services please refer to our website www.christchurchbray.ie

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing, 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday) with Hymns and Anglican Chant, the Day of Pentecost, Whit Sunday. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Access on foot through St Audoen’s Park. Cars may be parked between Francis Street and Christ Church.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30, the Day of Pentecost, Whit Sunday. Organist, Olesia Borsuk. Cars may be parked in the Churchyard.

Zion Parish Church Sunday 19th May - The Day of Pentecost - Whit Sunday. 10.30am Holy Communion. 9.00am Holy Communion 1. All welcome.

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland --The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ, and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in Ireland - The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you, visit https://irishmethodist.org

Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are also available at www.dlmc.org