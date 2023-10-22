Status orange rain warning issued for three counties as unsettled spell continues

Flooded fields at Ballygawley, Co Tyrone after Storm Babet. Localised flooding has occurred in counties across Ireland in recent days. Photograph: David Young/PA Wire

A status orange rain warning has been issued for late on Sunday night for Waterford, Wexford and Kilkenny as an unsettled spell of weather in the wake of Storm Babet continues.

A status yellow rain warning has also been issued for Sunday night for six counties, mainly across the west of Ireland.

The yellow weather warning applies to Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway from 6pm on Sunday to 6pm on Monday.

The orange weather warning will be in place from 4am on Monday morning to 4am Tuesday morning.

Heavy rain is forecast with the chance of thunder, with possible localised flooding and difficult travel conditions.

Met Éireann said Sunday night into Monday morning would see heavy rainfall in Connacht and Munster compounding problems in areas flooded in recent days.

Met Éireann forecaster Rebecca Cantwell said the extremely wet weather may be as a result of climate change. The seas around Ireland are several degrees warmer than average.

“These low pressure systems are coming with warm, moist air of tropical origin and there is a lot more moisture,” she said.

“With a warming atmosphere we are expecting more extreme events like this.”

Spot flooding was reported in many places in the Greater Dublin Area following torrential rain on Friday.

Lusk in north county Dublin recorded 73mm on rain – almost a month’s worth in a single day. Balbriggan had 59mm, Skerries 58mm and Ashbourne 55mm.

Met Éireann experienced 33mm of rain at its station in the Phoenix Park and 40mm in Arklow, Co Wicklow.

Spot flooding was reported on the N7, Kiltee Road in Rathcoole, Millers Lane in Skerries and Blakes Cross in Lusk.

Some farmers and other landowners in Meath and Louth experienced major flooding.

Meanwhile, the clean-up continues in Midleton, east Cork which saw the worst impact of Storm Babet. The Government has pledged at least €10 million in emergency funding for businesses and homeowners affected.