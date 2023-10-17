Man (30s) killed in crash in Co Wicklow

The road in question is closed for an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, with local diversion in place.

A man in his 30s has been killed after a car he was driving crashed into another parked car in Arklow, Co Wicklow.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the collision on Abbey Street, Arklow, just before 8pm on Monday.

The driver of the car was given emergency medical treatment at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later. The parked car was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

The body of the man has been taken to the mortuary in St Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown, where a post-mortem examination will take place.

READ MORE

A Garda spokesman said the local coroner has been notified of the death.

[ Explainer: What are the new road safety plans due to be approved by Government? ]

The road in question is closed for an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, with local diversion in place.

The Garda are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, or anyone with video or dash cam footage of Abbey Street in Arklow around the time of the crash to contact investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Arklow Garda Station on 0402-26320, the Garda confidential telephone line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

[ Rise in number of speeding convictions struck out after court ‘poor box’ donations ]

The fatality comes after a man in his 50s was killed when his car collided with a truck in Templemore, Co Tipperary earlier on Monday.

A further five men died in separate incidents and collisions on the roads over the weekend in counties Waterford, Roscommon, Kerry, Louth and Limerick.