Five men die on Ireland’s roads over the weekend

Joe Drennan and Chris Bradley were killed in seperate road crashes over the weekend.

A total of five men have died in separate incidents on Irish roads over the weekend in counties Waterford, Roscommon, Kerry, Louth and Limerick.

This brings the number of people killed on the State’s roads this year to date to 149.

A pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Limerick on Friday night was named as University of Limerick journalism student Joe Drennan.

Mr Drennan (21), of Mountrath, Co Laois, was standing at a bus stop on the Dublin Road in Castletroy on Friday night when a car that had previously been involved in a collision with another car struck and killed him.

It is understood that Mr Drennan, who was shortlisted for Journalist of the Year at the annual national Student Media Awards, was waiting for a bus around 9.50pm, after he had finished a shift at a local restaurant.

The driver fled the scene and a Garda investigation is ongoing.

Another of the men who died was drummer Chris Bradley, who was a passenger in a car that was involved in a collision with a tractor at Mooremont, Co Louth in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Irish country musician Declan Nerney posted a tribute on social media in which he described Mr Bradley as “a magnificent drummer and above all that an even better colleague and friend.

“He was the life and soul of the party, always lit up a room with his great sense of humour and a powerful legion of fans. ”

He said that while he had been “devasted” by the news his thoughts and prayers were with Mr Bradley’s wife, and children and his wider family.

Two other male occupants (20s & 60s) of the car were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

On Sunday afternoon a man in his 70s died following a crash in Co Waterford. The single vehicle incident took place at Chapel Road, Stradbally, at around 12pm with the driver pronounced dead at the scene.

A two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a van occurred at Moyvane north, Listowel, Co Kerry, at about 7pm on Saturday.

The male motorcyclist (40s) died at the scene. The male driver of the van (70s) was taken to University Hospital Kerry for treatment for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Elsewhere, there was a collision involving a motorcycle and a car at Cloneish, Co Roscommon, on the Ballinasloe-to-Shannonbridge road at about 5.15pm on Saturday.

The motorcyclist, identified as John Stones (36) from Faheeran, Moate, Offaly, was taken to Ballinasloe Hospital where he was pronounced dead later in the evening.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed any of the incidents to make contact with local garda stations, the Garda Confidential Line (1800 666 111), or any Garda station.