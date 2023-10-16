Tina Satchwell would ‘put a smile on anyone’s face’, Fermoy vigil told

The late Tina Satchwell was remembered as “a very bubbly personality” who would “put a smile on anyone’s face” during a vigil in her hometown of Fermoy, Co Cork on Monday evening.

Hundreds of people gathered in the town’s park to show their support for Ms Satchwell’s family following the discovery of her remains at her home in Youghal last week, more than six years after her disappearance.

Richard Satchwell, who was married to the deceased, appeared in court on Saturday charged with the 45-year-old’s murder.

Shirley Keegan, one of the organisers of the vigil, read out a message from Ms Satchwell’s family which detailed their grief and sadness about the loss of their sister and aunt.

“Tina would put a smile on anyone’s face. She had a very bubbly personality and was a very sociable person. She was always out and about with her babies [dogs] Ruby and Heidi. She loved her fashion and she always dressed so well,” said the message.

“There are no words to describe the pain in our hearts right now. Tina, if we knew the last time that we met was going to be our last, we would have hugged you extra tight ... we will cherish the moments and all the great memories we spent with you.”

Tina’s sister, Florence Dingivan, and her niece, Sarah Lennon, were joined by other relatives as they stood in front of a large printed photograph of a smiling Ms Satchwell placed on the bandstand, where candles were arranged to spell out her name.

Scores of people lit their own candles and placed them in an arc around the photo of Ms Satchwell on the bandstand before going to express their sympathies to the family.

“Fly high, our angel, you will be in our hearts forever – we love you, Tina, you are at peace now and until we meet again, give Nanny a big hug from me,” said Ms Lennon in the message read out by Ms Keegan.

The vigil began with local singers performing Donna Taggart’s Jealous of the Angels and also saw those present observing a minute’s silence.

“We are going to have a minute’s silence so everyone can remember Tina and the wonderful life she had, even though it was cut short, so we get to celebrate the beauty of what she brought to this world and just remember that part,” said Ms Keegan.

The vigil closed with Ms Keegan reading the poem She Is Gone by David Harkin, which is about being grateful for a loved one’s life rather than dwelling on the sadness of their death.

“You can shed tears that she is gone/ Or you can smile because she has lived/ You can close your eyes and pray that she will come back/ Or you can open your eyes and see all that she has left,” it reads.