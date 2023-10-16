Met Éireann issues yellow weather warning as more rain forecast and temperatures to fall

The yellow weather warning is in place for Cork and Kerry on Tuesday between 10am and midnight. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for two counties on Tuesday and warned of the possibility of localised flooding and difficult travel conditions.

The warning is in place for Cork and Kerry on Tuesday between 10am and midnight and Met Éireann said that rain will be heavy elsewhere across Munster, south Leinster and parts of south Connaught throughout the day.

The weather is set to become notably more unsettled as autumn finally sets in following an extraordinarily mild October to date with temperatures well above average for the time of year. The Phoenix Park in Dublin is on course to record the mildest October on record. The average temperatures so far this month has been 13.9 degrees, the monthly norm is 10.2 degrees.

This makes this October warmer on average than June where the mean temperature for that month is 13.5 degrees.

At Oak Park in Co Carlow the average temperature to date this month is 13.5 degrees compared to the monthly norm which is 10.1.

Met Éireann weather stations along the east coast are all showing similar values.

Monday will see more typical temperatures across the country for the time of year of between 10 and 13 degrees. It will be a cold night with temperatures falling to freezing in some parts of the north of the country though it will remain milder in the south and southeast.

Then on Tuesday, the yellow weather warning is in place for heavy rain.

Temperatures will rise towards the middle of the week to between 13 and 16 degrees and it will remain unsettled with rain forecast for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.