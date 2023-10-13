Fire in Jervis Street car park causes disruption in Dublin city centre

Emergency services are responding to a fire in a car park off Jervis street in Dublin city centre on Friday evening.

In a photograph shared on social media, dark clouds of smoke are billowing out of the building and on to the street.

Shortly before 6.30pm, Dublin Fire Brigade said it has “firefighters responding to a fire in a car park off Jervis Street”.

“Smoke is visible in the area but firefighters in breathing apparatus are on scene dealing with the incident,” a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, said.

As a result, there is currently no Luas red line service between Smithfield and the Point/Connolly station. Services are operating from Tallaght / Saggart to Smithfield “only at the moment”.

“This is due to a non Luas related incident at Jervis. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” a spokesperson for Luas said on social media.