Motorcyclist (50s) killed in Westmeath collision

A motorcyclist has been killed after colliding with a car on Monday evening in Co Westmeath.

The collision occurred on the N55 road at Lissoy just before 6pm. The motorcyclist, a man aged in his late 50s, was fatally injured.

He body has been removed to Midland Regional Hospital for a postmortem examination. The occupants of the car was uninjured.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are due to carry out an examination of the scene on Tuesday morning.

The road remains closed overnight and diversions are in place on the N55 between Athlone and Ballymahon.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses or anyone in the area with dashcam footage to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda station on 090 649 2600 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.