Ireland

Motorcyclist (50s) killed in Westmeath collision

The incident occurred just before 6pm on the N55 at Lissoy

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The road remains closed overnight and diversions are in place on the N55 between Athlone and Ballymahon. File photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Conor Gallagher
Tue Oct 10 2023 - 00:00

A motorcyclist has been killed after colliding with a car on Monday evening in Co Westmeath.

The collision occurred on the N55 road at Lissoy just before 6pm. The motorcyclist, a man aged in his late 50s, was fatally injured.

He body has been removed to Midland Regional Hospital for a postmortem examination. The occupants of the car was uninjured.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are due to carry out an examination of the scene on Tuesday morning.

READ MORE

The road remains closed overnight and diversions are in place on the N55 between Athlone and Ballymahon.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses or anyone in the area with dashcam footage to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda station on 090 649 2600 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher is Crime and Security Correspondent of The Irish Times

LATEST STORIES