PSNI appeal for whereabouts of four missing children from same family

Police have launched an appeal for the whereabouts of four children missing from Northern Ireland.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the siblings, aged between eight and 16, may be with their parents Kathleen and Martin Maughan, and may have travelled to the Republic of Ireland.

The missing children are Louise (16), Marie Theresa (15), Owen (12), and Christina Maughan (8).

They were reported missing from the Co Fermanagh town of Lisnaskea on October 5th.

PSNI Chief Inspector Lynne Corbett said: “We are asking that Kathleen or Martin, the children, or anyone who knows of their whereabouts, get in touch with police and let us know where the children are and that they are safe.

“I would also ask that they be returned to Northern Ireland as soon as possible. Police can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 1181 05/10/23.”