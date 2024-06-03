Garda investigation into Mayo incident where Taoiseach was ‘pushed and jostled’

Gardaí have launched an investigation into events in Westport, Co Mayo, where Taoiseach Simon Harris was followed by protesters. Earlier, in Castlebar, he was forced to move a planned event to another location several kilometres away.

A statement from Mr Harris’s office said the Taoiseach was “pushed and jostled” and a member of the Garda was “hit”. “Several protesters were present in Westport, including family members of Enoch Burke, the Co Mayo schoolteacher jailed for contempt of court.

However, no members of the Burke family were depicted in any video footage from the incidents making any form of contact with Garda members or Mr Harris. It appeared at one point a garda was hit from behind, though it was not clear by whom. Mr Harris also stumbled, but did not fall.

Mr Harris’s office issued a statement in which he thanked the Garda on duty around him during his visit to Co Mayo on Sunday. However, the statement described as “thuggery” what had gone on and called for a Garda inquiry.

In reply to queries from The Irish Times on Monday, Garda Headquarters said an inquiry was under way to establish what had occurred, specifically referencing the incident in Westport rather than Castlebar.

“Gardaí in Mayo are investigating all the circumstances of events, which occurred in Westport, Co Mayo, yesterday June 2nd,” the reply stated. “An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.”

During the incident in Westport Mr Harris was canvassing for the upcoming elections in the presence of Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, Michael Ring TD and Maria Walsh, Fine Gael’s MEP candidate for the Midlands-North-West constituency.

Initially a canvass by some of the group was interrupted in Castlebar, when Sean Burke, Enoch Burke’s father, followed the party and attempted to ask Ms McEntee her views about why his son had been in prison for the last year.

Later similar scenes, but with more protesters, were repeated in Westport, where the garda appeared to be struck and Mr Harris stumbled. While that incident was minor, the fact contact was made with a garda by an unknown party and the Taoiseach also stumbled, it was expected to be reviewed as part of the Garda investigation.

Just before he stumbled, Mr Harris was holding an ice cream in his right hand and gesturing with his left hand, saying “Michael Ring is an incredible TD” as protesters recorded the events on their video phones.

A statement from the Taoiseach’s office on Sunday said: “What happened in Mayo today was not protest. It was thuggery. The Taoiseach would like to thank An Garda Síochána for their professionalism. A member of An Garda Siochana was hit during the scenes and the Taoiseach was pushed and jostled by a small number of people.

“It is not representative of what has been a really healthy canvass for the majority of politicians across the country as people in Ireland are decent and law abiding. Although it was a very small number of people, today’s behaviour cannot be accepted and should never be normalised and a full Garda investigation should be carried out.

“The people of Mayo were warm and welcoming today and the Taoiseach really enjoyed meeting so many people across much of the county and thanks them for their time.”

Mr Harris was due to speak to reporters at Market Square, Castlebar, at 3.30pm on Sunday following an event earlier in Charlestown where he cut the ribbon on a memorial pitch and walkway dedicated to the memory of murdered garda Colm Horkan.

The Taoiseach was accompanied by Ms McEntee, Ms Walsh, Mr Ring, former taoiseach Enda Kenny, and local FG councillor Ger Deere, when a group was shouted at and heckled. The media event was held later in the afternoon in the car park of Islandeady GAA Club, about three miles away.

Asked at the rescheduled location about what had happened earlier, Mr Harris responded: “Part of the disruption in Castlebar came from people involved in thinly veiled thuggery that have nothing whatsoever to do with migrant policy.”

Commenting on the Enoch Burke issue, Mr Harris said: “We live in a country where the courts and Government are separate. People need to abide by the rules of our courts, that is a fundamental tenet of democracy. It would be entirely inappropriate of me to comment on a decision made by the courts. Anyone who expects the Taoiseach to do that doesn’t understand how the Constitution of Ireland works.

“Protest has an important part to play in democracy. There is a difference between protest and an attempt to ... I suppose ... significantly disrupt ...” The Taoiseach insisted he would not be distracted by such protests. “It takes a lot to disrupt my energy,” he said.