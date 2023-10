Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the road remains closed. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A teenage boy has been airlifted to hospital following a crash in Co Wexford.

The incident occurred on the R772 road, near Ferns, at approximately 1.20pm on Tuesday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the road remains closed.

“One male youth aged in his teens has been conveyed to hospital for treatment of injuries sustained as a result of this collision,” a garda spokesman said.

More to follow.