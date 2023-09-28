Storm Agnes clean-up: Met Éireann warns of poor conditions as fallen trees cleared

Dublin Fire Brigade firefighters from Kilbarrack fire station deal with a downed tree in Dublin in the aftermath of Storm Agnes. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade /PA Wire

Fallen trees and floods are being cleared by repair crews and ESB Networks as the country recovers from Storm Agnes.

Authorities have warned caution is still needed as Met Éireann issued a status yellow wind warning for winds reaching gale force eight at times on Irish coastal waters from Valentia to Erris Head to Bloody Foreland. The warning is valid until 2pm on Thursday.

Met Éireann also issued a small craft warning for all coasts of Ireland, saying southwest to west winds will reach force six or higher on all Irish coasts until 9pm.

It also issued a status yellow warning for westerly winds to reach force six or higher on Irish coasts from Valentia to Bloody Foreland to Howth Head. The warning is valid until 6pm on Friday.

Some of the worst damage was on the south and west coasts where a number of trees were brought down and a roof was blown off in Youghal, Co Cork.

Kerry County Council said it has crews dealing with fallen trees and branches at a number of locations.

On the west coast, Clifden and Achill Island RNLI braved the storm to rescue a lone sailor in a vessel 10 miles west of Clare Island.

The RNLI said “sea conditions at the time were very difficult and the lifeboat crews faced four metre swells, driving rain and force eight winds out at sea.”

A woman had to be rescued from her car in the river Moyola, because of flooding in Draperstown, Co Derry. Fire crews from Maghera and Magherafelt said the car was almost submerged when they arrived. A firefighter broke a rear window of the car and brought the driver out on to the roof. They walked over a ladder to safety shortly before the car was submerged in the river.

Road safety authorities North and South advised motorists not to attempt to drive through flooded roads or fords, and not to travel in heavy rain unless absolutely necessary.

Dublin Airport said it is operating normally but had received a number of flights that had been diverted from Kerry airport.

Cork airport has experienced some delays and cancellations, and a spokesperson from Belfast City airport said disruption to schedules across the UK due to the weather is “likely”.

In a statement, Irish Ferries said disruption to schedules may be experienced due to adverse weather over the coming days, with passengers advised to check schedules.

NI Electricity has warned power cuts are possible, and ESB Networks is showing power faults in a number of counties including Cork, Wexford and Tipperary.

ESB Networks said high winds associated with Storm Agnes resulted in a “relatively modest” number of power outages across the country on Wednesday. The utility said crews worked late into the night to restore power, as quickly and safely as possible, to the vast majority of those affected.

Real-time information on power outages and restoration times is available on www.PowerCheck.ie.