Woman (50s) dies after collision between car and lorry in Co Donegal

An Garda are appealing to road users who may have dash cam footage of the fatal incident to come forward

A woman in her 50s has died after a collision involving a car and a lorry in Co Donegal on Friday morning.

Gardaí say that the woman, the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident at the R238 at Moville. The lorry driver, a man also in his 50s, has been taken to hospital for assessment.

The collision occurred at approximately 8am. The Muff/Moville road (R238) at the scene is currently closed as garda forensic collision investigators assess the incident. Gardaí have put traffic diversions in place on the R238 between Redcastle and Moville.

In a statement, gardaí say they are appealing to anyone with information regarding the incident, particularly road users with dash cam footage, to come forward.

READ MORE

Those who were travelling on the Muff/Moville road at around 8am on Friday have been asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.