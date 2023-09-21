In pictures: The best snaps from all three days of the National Ploughing Championships

On the final day of the 2023 National Ploughing Championships, as the best weather of week shone down and people reached for the sun cream, 62,500 people came through the gates in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

Wednesday saw 71,800 trudge across the mud soaked fields but overall attendance at the event was down compared to last year, with the total for the three days standing at 200,550. The 2022 event, the first since the pandemic, saw a crowd of 277,000 over the three days.

This year’s attendance was no doubt dampened by the poor weather earlier in the week, with many parts of the site covered in mud and puddles from before the gates opened on Tuesday.

The biggest dates in the agricultural calendar could hardly pass by without some photos being taken. Here’s a selection of the best photographs taken during the year’s event.

Cathal Martin, Sean Denvir, Zachary Grady, Tommy Crosby Dillon, and James Norris from Terenure College at the National Ploughing Championships on Thursday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Saoirse, Orla, Cathal, Clare and Don Coomey from Timoleague, West Cork watching the horse drawn ploughing. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Noel Guinan from Compulsory Basic Training with Oran and Tighe Guinan demonstrating Health and Saftey around quad bikes and tractors at the Health and Safety Authority stand. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Spectators make their way to the Senior Reversable competition on Thursday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe with Sean Whelan from north Co Dublin and president of the Irish Farmers Association Tim Cullinan and Fine Gael MEP Mairead McGuinness at the event. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Wexford's John Whelan, current World Champion in the Senior Reversable ploughing competition, preparing to defend his title on day three. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Three men watching the Senior Reversable competition from the comfort of a tent. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Angi McNulty goes pink for the Mater Foundation, posing on a pink tractor for brother Malachy. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Stewards and judges are brought on to the field by tractor and trailer. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Noel Guinan from Compulsory Basic Training with wellington boots donated by families who have suffered a farm based accident at the HSA stand. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Tractors cross the landscape during ploughing competitions on Wednesday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A tractor driver looks over his shoulder during one of the ploughing competitions. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Soft conditions under foot on day two. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Leslie Hanbidge and Tommy Pierce from Wicklow with plough horses Fred and Roxy before competing at the championships. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Attendees make their way through the rain on day two. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Mud, mud and more mud. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Tens of thousands attended the event each day. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

People take part in the horse ploughing section on Wednesday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Colman Cogan from Sligo with his horses Ned and Ted during the horse ploughing on day two. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Some 955 people took part in a Guinness World Record attempt at the most people throwing wellies, organized by Youth farming group Macra, on day two. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

An overhead photo of the crowd assembled for the wellington throw

A stuck car is pushed out of the mud on Tuesday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

William Faulkner (aged 8) from Offaly at the event on Thursday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

People walking through large puddles on the site on Tuesday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

President Michael D Higgins officially opens the National Ploughing Championships on Tuesday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Parts of the exhibition village are closed off due to flooding on day 1 of the National Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska, Co Laois. Picture date: Tuesday September 19, 2023. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Terry Hyland, chief executive of Cavan County Local Development and Karen Loxton, Wild Work Ecologist, enjoy a 360-degree fully 3D multi-sensory experience that allows viewers to experience meadows and woodland, accessing a series of hotspots containing information on the flora and fauna they see along the way. Photograph: Finbarr O’Rourke

The full Ploughing 2023 exhibition site. Photograph: Alf Harvey

Jerry from Co Kerry with his horses Larry and Elton John at the event on Tuesday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Competitors work a plough in the rain in the horse section of the event on Tuesday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

