Temperatures set to hit highs of 26 degrees over coming days

On occasion, life can be a beach: The forecast for Tuesday is for temperatures of 21 to 26 degrees. File photograph: Bryan O'Brien/The Irish Times

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of up to 26 degrees in parts of the country in the coming days, according to Met Éireann.

The forecaster said the start of the week will be warm and dry, but more rain is expected in the latter part of the week.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of between 21 and 26 degrees on Monday, in what meteorologists say will be a “warm, dry and mostly sunny day”. Met Éireann said the highest temperatures would likely be in the midlands.

Mild and humid

The forecast for Tuesday is for similar high temperatures of 21 to 26 degrees on what will be for most a dry day, with a mix of clouds and sunny spells. There will be some rain in the southwest which Met Éireann warned could turn to heavy downpours.

Tuesday night is forecast to be warm with temperatures of up to 14 degrees, with some scattered showers.

The forecaster expects Wednesday to be a cloudier day, with scattered showers in the western half of the country, which could become heavy in parts. The east will be warmer and temperatures could again rise as high as 25 degrees.

Thursday values

Wednesday night is to be mild and humid with temperatures remaining as high as 16 degrees in some cases.

The east of the country is again due to get the best of the warm weather on Thursday, with highest temperatures of between 20 and 25 degrees. There will be some scattered rain and thundery showers in between the sunshine.

The initial outlook for Friday is for another warm day, with some rain showers, according to Met Éireann.